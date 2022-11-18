MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Turkish Prosecutor's Office has completed the interrogation of suspects in connection with the terrorist attack on Istiklal Street in Istanbul and demands the arrest of 17 suspects, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Thursday.

On Sunday afternoon, an explosion occurred on the pedestrian Istiklal Street in the center of Istanbul. Six people were killed, 81 were injured.

According to the agency, after the interrogation of 49 suspects, 17 people, including the alleged perpetrator of the attack, Ahlam Albashir, were taken to court to demand their arrest.

The suspects were accused of "destroying the unity and integrity of the state," "deliberate killing," "deliberately attempting to kill" and "deliberately aiding murder," the media added.

The agency also said that 29 of 49 suspects were deported by the prosecutor's office.

In the early hours on Monday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that the alleged perpetrator of the attack has been detained. According to the Milliyet newspaper, the perpetrator, a citizen of Syria, has confessed to having links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned in Turkey as a terrorist organization. The PKK, in turn, said that it was not involved in the Sunday explosion in Istanbul.