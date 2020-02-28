ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Turkey's southeastern province of Hatay, said Friday nine Turkish soldiers had been killed in Syria's Idlib.

"The regime forces made an aerial attack on our military in Idlib. As a result, nine soldiers were killed," Dogan said on the NTV channel.

"Several people were seriously injured. They were taken to Turkey, they are being treated," he said.