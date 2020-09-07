Turkish 'Provocations' on Agenda of Meeting With Lavrov - Cypriot Foreign Minister

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides has told Sputnik in an interview that he will update his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Turkey's "provocations" in the eastern Mediterranean Sea and on Cyprus itself during the Russian foreign minister's visit to the island nation on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides has told Sputnik in an interview that he will update his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Turkey's "provocations" in the eastern Mediterranean Sea and on Cyprus itself during the Russian foreign minister's visit to the island nation on Tuesday.

Over recent weeks, Turkish seismic exploration vessels have conducted surveys in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The governments of Greece and Cyprus have both condemned Turkey's actions, calling the surveys a violation of their territorial integrity.

"The visit also provides an opportunity to update Mr. Lavrov, and exchange views in relation to Turkish illegal activities and provocations in the eastern Mediterranean, including the violations of the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus," Christodoulides remarked.

A series of UN-sponsored peace talks between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot authorities were held in the Swiss town of Crans-Montana in 2017, although the discussions ended without a deal.

Christodoulides said that he would inform Lavrov on Tuesday of all the latest developments in the ongoing dispute.

"With regard to the Cyprus problem, as you can imagine, I look forward to having the opportunity to brief Minister Lavrov on the latest developments and to convey our readiness for the resumption of meaningful negotiations, that will pick up from the point where the last process was interrupted at Crans-Montana," the foreign minister stated.