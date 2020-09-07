UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish 'Provocations' On Agenda Of Meeting With Lavrov - Cypriot Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 01:55 PM

Turkish 'Provocations' on Agenda of Meeting With Lavrov - Cypriot Foreign Minister

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides has told Sputnik in an interview that he will update his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Turkey's "provocations" in the eastern Mediterranean Sea and on Cyprus itself during the Russian foreign minister's visit to the island nation on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides has told Sputnik in an interview that he will update his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Turkey's "provocations" in the eastern Mediterranean Sea and on Cyprus itself during the Russian foreign minister's visit to the island nation on Tuesday.

Over recent weeks, Turkish seismic exploration vessels have conducted surveys in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The governments of Greece and Cyprus have both condemned Turkey's actions, calling the surveys a violation of their territorial integrity.

"The visit also provides an opportunity to update Mr. Lavrov, and exchange views in relation to Turkish illegal activities and provocations in the eastern Mediterranean, including the violations of the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus," Christodoulides remarked.

A series of UN-sponsored peace talks between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot authorities were held in the Swiss town of Crans-Montana in 2017, although the discussions ended without a deal.

Christodoulides said that he would inform Lavrov on Tuesday of all the latest developments in the ongoing dispute.

"With regard to the Cyprus problem, as you can imagine, I look forward to having the opportunity to brief Minister Lavrov on the latest developments and to convey our readiness for the resumption of meaningful negotiations, that will pick up from the point where the last process was interrupted at Crans-Montana," the foreign minister stated.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Turkey Visit Cyprus Greece 2017 All From

Recent Stories

MBZUAI faculty member wins top prizes at European ..

26 minutes ago

Minister of Industry calls for more public-private ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperi ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.42 a barrel F ..

41 minutes ago

Double Tax Deal Amendments Unlikely to Curb Russia ..

45 seconds ago

Russian Companies Welcome to Help Develop Cyprus's ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.