UrduPoint.com

Turkish, Qatar Foreign Ministers Discuss Developments In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 03:35 PM

Turkish, Qatar foreign ministers discuss developments in Afghanistan

Turkish and Qatari foreign ministers Friday discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations between the two countries

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Turkish and Qatari foreign ministers Friday discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations between the two countries.

After a meeting with his Qatari counterpart in Ankara, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter: "Started the day by discussing developments in Afghanistan and our bilateral relations with my brother Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Foreign Minister of Qatar." Just weeks after capturing the capital Kabul, the Taliban on Tuesday announced an "interim government" in Afghanistan to be led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced the long-awaited 33-member Cabinet one day after the Taliban said they had taken full control of the country, following their lightning takeover of most of its territory last month.

The Qatari and Turkish teams are reportedly working together to start operations at Kabul airport.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Turkey Twitter Qatar Ankara Government Cabinet Airport

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanit ..

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanitarian Event on Anticipatory Ac ..

6 minutes ago
 Morocco registers 3,451 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco registers 3,451 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 MUET Khairpur offers admissions in academic sessio ..

MUET Khairpur offers admissions in academic session 2021-22

1 minute ago
 Russia, Belarus start joint military drills

Russia, Belarus start joint military drills

1 minute ago
 National songs competition to be arranged governme ..

National songs competition to be arranged government collage

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 12th meeting of the High ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 12th meeting of the Higher Committee to oversee the na ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.