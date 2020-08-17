UrduPoint.com
Turkish, Qatari Defense Ministers Arrive In Libya For Talks With UN-Backed Gov't - Reports

Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:08 PM

The defense ministers of Turkey and Qatar have arrived in Tripoli on Monday to hold meetings with the leadership of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), media reported

According to images circulated by the Libya al-Ahrar outlet, the planes carrying Turkish Defense Minister Halusi Akar and his Qatari counterpart, Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah, as well as their respective delegations, landed in Tripoli's Mitiga International Airport a short time apart.

The ministers are set to meet with GNA cabinet members and leaders, including Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga.

The visit coincides with a working visit from German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who is in Tripoli to promote the demilitarization of the strategic city of Sirte.

Libya has been split between two rival governments since the US-supported overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011. The western part of the country, including the capital Tripoli, is controlled by the GNA, while the eastern is held by the Tobruk-based parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA).

