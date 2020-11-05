Turkish, Qatari Foreign Ministers Hold in-Person Talks Ahead of Committee Meeting- Reports

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said on Thursday that he held in-person talks with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, ahead of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee meeting in the Turkish city of Antalya, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said on Thursday that he held in-person talks with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, ahead of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee meeting in the Turkish city of Antalya, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency reports.

In a Twitter post, Cavusoglu said that Al Thani and himself outlined the pathways for further strengthening bilateral relations between Ankara and Doha, the agency said.

The Qatari foreign minister agreed with Turkey's position on several regional and global issues, the agency cited Cavusoglu as saying.

Turkey and Qatar have significantly strengthened their relationship over recent years, and both countries have cooperated to provide military support to Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord.

The Supreme Strategic Committee was formed in 2014, one year prior to the deployment of Turkish troops to the Gulf country.