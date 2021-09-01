Turkish, Qatari Technical Experts Arrive in Kabul to Support Airport Maintenance - Source

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 03:45 PM
Technical experts from Qatar and Turkey have arrived in Kabul to support technical maintenance of the international airport, a source in the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) told Sputnik on Wednesday
Earlier this week, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that a significant part of technical equipment was damaged in the airport and effort was being made to restore it. However, the Taliban did not make any official statements on which countries sent experts there.