Turkish Red Crescent marks 153rd foundation anniversary

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) Established in 1868 as the Society for Aiding the Wounded and Ailing Ottoman Soldiers, the Turkish Red Crescent on Friday celebrated its 153rd anniversary.

With an international network through which the country's largest humanitarian organization provides relief to other nations in need, "Kizilay acts as an international organization since its establishment," Kerem Kinik, head of the Turkish Red Crescent or Kizilay, told Anadolu Agency.

Over the years, it has been known as the Ottoman Red Crescent Society (1877), Turkey's Red Crescent Community (1923), Turkish Red Crescent Community (1935), and finally, the Turkish Red Crescent Society (1947).

The name Kizilay (red crescent moon) was given to the institution by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the Turkish Republic's founder.

Sending aid ships to Greece during the German occupation in World War II is viewed as one of the agency's international mission initial examples, Kinik underlined.

"Kizilay sent aid six times to the Greek island of Piraeus with a ship called Kurtulus when Greece suffered from starvation during a period called the Great Famine during World War II. In the seventh expedition, the aid ship crashed into a rock off the sea of Marmara and sank," he said.