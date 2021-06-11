UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Red Crescent Marks 153rd Foundation Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 03:38 PM

Turkish Red Crescent marks 153rd foundation anniversary

Established in 1868 as the Society for Aiding the Wounded and Ailing Ottoman Soldiers, the Turkish Red Crescent on Friday celebrated its 153rd anniversary

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) Established in 1868 as the Society for Aiding the Wounded and Ailing Ottoman Soldiers, the Turkish Red Crescent on Friday celebrated its 153rd anniversary.

With an international network through which the country's largest humanitarian organization provides relief to other nations in need, "Kizilay acts as an international organization since its establishment," Kerem Kinik, head of the Turkish Red Crescent or Kizilay, told Anadolu Agency.

Over the years, it has been known as the Ottoman Red Crescent Society (1877), Turkey's Red Crescent Community (1923), Turkish Red Crescent Community (1935), and finally, the Turkish Red Crescent Society (1947).

The name Kizilay (red crescent moon) was given to the institution by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the Turkish Republic's founder.

Sending aid ships to Greece during the German occupation in World War II is viewed as one of the agency's international mission initial examples, Kinik underlined.

"Kizilay sent aid six times to the Greek island of Piraeus with a ship called Kurtulus when Greece suffered from starvation during a period called the Great Famine during World War II. In the seventh expedition, the aid ship crashed into a rock off the sea of Marmara and sank," he said.

Related Topics

Turkey German Greece World War From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf becomes 2nd pacer to get 100 wickets in ..

16 minutes ago

US Embassy Issues Diplomatic Note to Moscow Over L ..

18 seconds ago

South Africa agrees to privatise troubled SAA airl ..

20 seconds ago

Russia&#039;s new COVID-19 cases at fresh three-mo ..

27 minutes ago

326311 individuals complete vaccination course in ..

21 seconds ago

Global oil demand to rise 6% in 2021: Internationa ..

23 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.