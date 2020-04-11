Turkish Red Crescent President Expects COVID-19 to Decline by Summer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) president, Dr. Kerem Kinik, told Sputnik in an interview that he expects the coronavirus pandemic to slow down by the summer but urges the world to join hands to avert even more victims.

"By the summer I am expecting some downward trend," Kinik, who is also the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said.

He, however, did not rule out that the virus had come here to remain.

"It is from the same coronavirus family and we have some experiences from the sars and mers, from the other members of the family. So it can remain. But I believe that if we act jointly together hand in hand we can eradicate [it]," Kinik noted.

He added that active treatment of COVID-19 cases and isolation of risk groups, such as the elderly and those with chronic diseases were the main priorities.

"We need more collaboration, very close cooperation with each other as the nations, as the civil society organizations. Because the threat is global and the response must be global accordingly. Otherwise it will kill much more people and it will destroy the economies and some atmosphere of safety across entire world," the TRC president warned.

According to Johns Hopkins University, over 1.6 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide. Of these, more than 100,000 have died, and over 368,000 have recovered. Turkey accounts for 47,000 cases, including 1,006 fatalities.