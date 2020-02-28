Turkish Red Crescent Says Does Not See Ankara Opened Border With Syria for Refugees Exit

The Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) has not observed an opening of the border between Turkey and Syria to allow the passage of refugees, however, the aid group has seen an increase in movement across Turkey in the direction of the border with the European Union, TRC President and Vice-President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Kerem Kinik told Sputnik on Friday

"We do not observe an opening of Turkey's southwestern border with Syria," Kinik said.

Earlier in the day, Ankara announced that it could no longer restrict the flow of refugees towards the country's borders with Greece and Bulgaria, after reports that 33 Turkish troops were killed by a Syrian armed forces airstrike.

The TRC president confirmed that movement towards the border with the European Union has increased.

"What we observe is the movement of increasing groups of refugees who are already in Turkey towards the Europe border," Kinik stated.

The official added that the TRC is stationed on possible refugee routes and border points in order to provide basic humanitarian assistance.