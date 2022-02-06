Turkish Red Crescent Society Head Meets With Afghan Foreign Minister in Kabul

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) The president of the Turkish Red Crescent Society, Kerem Kinik, met with Taliban-appointed (under UN sanctions over terrorism) Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul and distributed aid packages to Afghan families in need, the organization said.

"Today Turkish Red Crescent Society President and Deputy IFRC Mr. Kerem KiniK & accompanying delegation called on IEA Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi. Welcoming the delegation, Minister Muttaqi highlighted historic ties, shared religion, culture and climate between the two countries, expressing delight over the support from Turkish government & people," the agency tweeted on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Kinik and members of the Turkish delegation provided Afghan families in need with aid packages.

In August 2021, the Taliban stepped up an offensive against US-backed government forces in Afghanistan and entered Kabul, declaring the end of the war the next day. On August 31, US forces departed Afghanistan ending a 20-years-long military presence there. On September 7, the Taliban announced an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund.