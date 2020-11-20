Turkish Red Crescent Starts Building Houses for Internally Displaced in North Syria -Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Turkish Red Crescent (TRC), the country's largest humanitarian organization, has started constructing brick housing units for internally displaced persons in Northern Syria, TRC President Kerem Kinik told Sputnik.

According to Kinik, the TRC is aiming to provide comfortable housing to those internally displaced as millions of Syrians are living in overcrowded settlements that are operating above capacity. The TRC president specified that people often live in tents, which were envisioned as temporary solutions.

"Under this initiative, brick housing units with a 38 m2 [125 square feet] living space have been designed and the construction phase of the project has started. Phase 1 of the project aims to construct 1,228 housing units with each house having its own kitchen, bathroom and living room areas," Kinik said.

The TRC president also said that the project envisages protecting the privacy of vulnerable members of households, including women, children and the elderly.