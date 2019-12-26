UrduPoint.com
Turkish Red Crescent To Establish Office In Libya In Beginning Of 2020 - President

Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The Turkish Red Crescent humanitarian assistance organization plans to open an office in Libya in the beginning of 2020 to meet the needs of the country's residents who have suffered as a result of the ongoing conflict there, Kerem Kinik, the president of the organization and vice president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told Sputnik in an interview.

"In the beginning months of 2020, the Turkish Red Crescent is going to establish an office in Libya, upon invitation of the Libyan Red Crescent and [we] will be able to realize mutual long-term humanitarian plans jointly," Kinik said.

He added that due to the recurrent clashes between opposing armed groups, many displaced people required emergency life-saving assistance in Libya and that an estimated� 823,000 people, including around 248,000 children, were in need of humanitarian assistance.

