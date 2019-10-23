Turkish Red Crescent Welcomes Russia-Turkey Deal Over Buffer Zone in Northern Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

The Turkish Red Crescent, the largest humanitarian aid agency in the country, welcomes the Russian-Turkish agreement to resolve the latest crisis in northwestern Syria, Kerem Kinik, the president of the organization and vice president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The Turkish Red Crescent, the largest humanitarian aid agency in the country, welcomes the Russian-Turkish agreement to resolve the latest crisis in northwestern Syria, Kerem Kinik, the president of the organization and vice president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on Tuesday that Russian military police and Syrian forces would patrol the area along the Syrian border with Turkey and ensure the non-appearance of any forces Turkey deems terrorists. Ankara and Moscow also pledged joint efforts to facilitate the safe and voluntary return of refugees.

"We welcome deals that help stop armed conflicts, that protect civilians.

We see the recent deals giving hope for the humanitarian situation on the ground, more specifically for those who have been affected and displaced on both sides of the border. We will continue to assist, in all areas we have access, those who return home in these areas, and particularly, the most vulnerable who need our assistance," Kinik said.

Both the Turkish Red Crescent and the wider humanitarian community continue to closely monitor the political developments linked to humanitarian concerns, he added.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria to clear its Syria-facing border area of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and Kurdish militia and create a safe zone where Turkey can relocate part of more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees it currently hosts.