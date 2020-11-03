UrduPoint.com
Turkish Rescuers Pull 4-Year-Old Girl From Rubble In Izmir 91 Hours After Earthquake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:50 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) A four-year-old girl was rescued from under the rubble of a destroyed building in Turkey's Izmir, almost four days after the devastating earthquake, Izmir Mayor Tunc Sawyer said on Tuesday.

"There is news that excited everyone.

Rescuers pulled a child alive," Sawyer said on Twitter.

As the NTV channel reported, the four-year-old girl has been pulled from the rubble and is taken to the hospital in satisfactory condition.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority reported that 102 people died in the 6.6 magnitude earthquake, and 1,026 were injured, of whom 143 are still being treated in hospitals.

