Turkish Ruling AK Party Unlikely To Keep Majority In Parliament - Opposition Party

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Turkish Ruling AK Party Unlikely to Keep Majority in Parliament - Opposition Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is unlikely to have a parliamentary majority after the upcoming elections, the leader of the Turkish Innovation Party, Ozturk Yilmaz, told Sputnik.

"Regarding keeping majority in the Parliament by the ruling party it is hard for them (Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party) to keep the majority," Yilmaz added.

The founder of the new opposition party, which has one seat in the Turkish parliament, also expressed criticism of the current election campaign, saying that there was no free media access for each party and "no equal share in terms media coverage" for different political powers in the country. There is also a "high possibility" of widespread manipulations on election day, according to Yilmaz.

"In Turkey, we hope for new beginning after the elections, but people are not choosing now, they don't have the real choice. It is a lesser of two evils. People are going to chose the lesser of two evils," Yilmaz stated.

At the 2018 parliamentary election, the AKP won 295 out of 600 seats in the Grand National Assembly and established the People's Alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party to hold a majority in the parliament. Recent polls showed that the ruling party is supported by around 35-37% of the voters, with some 45% of Turkish citizens planning to vote for the majority coalition during the upcoming elections on May 14.

