UrduPoint.com

Turkish Ruling Party Building Attacked In Cukurova, No Injuries Reported - Party Official

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 10:49 PM

Turkish Ruling Party Building Attacked in Cukurova, No Injuries Reported - Party Official

Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Erkan Kandemir reported on Thursday an armed attack at the party building in Cukurova district in the Adana Province of Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Erkan Kandemir reported on Thursday an armed attack at the party building in Cukurova district in the Adana Province of Turkey.

�"We condemn the armed attack on our building in Cukurova. We believe that the culprit will be found as soon as possible," he wrote on Twitter.

Turkish media reported, citing preliminary data, that no one was killed or hurt. TRT Haber channel reported that the culprit had been arrested.�

