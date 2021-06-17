UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Ruling Party Condemns Attack Against Pro-Kurdish Party Office In Izmir

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 09:21 PM

Turkish Ruling Party Condemns Attack Against Pro-Kurdish Party Office in Izmir

Turkey's Justice and Development Party condemned the armed attack against the office of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in the southwestern city of Izmir, Omer Celik, the party's spokesman, said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Turkey's Justice and Development Party condemned the armed attack against the office of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in the southwestern city of Izmir, Omer Celik, the party's spokesman, said on Thursday.

"We condemn the attack against the HDP office in Izmir and the killing of its employee.

Turkey will not give a chance for provocateurs to shatter the calm and safety in our country. Our law enforcement forces and court institutions are investigating the incident with the utmost care," Celik said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, a gunman reportedly attacked the HDP office, killing its employee Deniz Poyraz. The assailant was detained. According to the Izmir authorities, he was a medical worker.

Related Topics

Attack Turkey Twitter Izmir Court Employment

Recent Stories

Uzbek Government inaugurates Government Accelerato ..

23 minutes ago

PESCO notifies power shutdown for Peshawar Cantt, ..

1 minute ago

EU, US to Continue Discussing Joint Actions on Rus ..

1 minute ago

Man crushed to death, daughter injured

1 minute ago

Moscow Faces New, More Aggressive Coronavirus Stra ..

2 minutes ago

US House Repeals 2002 Authorization For Military F ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.