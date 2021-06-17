Turkish Ruling Party Condemns Attack Against Pro-Kurdish Party Office in Izmir

Turkey's Justice and Development Party condemned the armed attack against the office of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in the southwestern city of Izmir, Omer Celik, the party's spokesman, said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Turkey's Justice and Development Party condemned the armed attack against the office of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in the southwestern city of Izmir, Omer Celik, the party's spokesman, said on Thursday.

"We condemn the attack against the HDP office in Izmir and the killing of its employee.

Turkey will not give a chance for provocateurs to shatter the calm and safety in our country. Our law enforcement forces and court institutions are investigating the incident with the utmost care," Celik said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, a gunman reportedly attacked the HDP office, killing its employee Deniz Poyraz. The assailant was detained. According to the Izmir authorities, he was a medical worker.