UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Ruling Party Condemns Twitter For Giving Blue Badges To PYD 'Terrorists' -Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

Turkish Ruling Party Condemns Twitter for Giving Blue Badges to PYD 'Terrorists' -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) A spokesperson for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party, Omer Celik, on Thursday criticized Twitter for giving blue verification badges to accounts linked to the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), the Daily Sabah newspaper reported.

Turkish government refers to the PYD and other Kurdish organizations, namely the Kurdistan Workers' Party and Syrian Kurdish Self-Defense Forces (PKK/YPG), as terrorists. YPG is an armed wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance

According to Daily Sabah, Celik told reporters that Twitter does not provide its verification badges, which is meant to show that an account is authentic, to leaders of the partially-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), while profiles linked to PYD are shown as verified.

SDF commander Mazloum Abdi and the alliance's Coordination and Military Operations Center, among other Kurdish-linked accounts, have verified blue badges.

At the same time, the account of TRNC President Ersin Tatar, who has over 126,000 followers on Twitter, does not have a blue badge.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Twitter Same Alliance Cyprus Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

17 minutes ago

UEFA plans for Euro and Champions League unchanged ..

13 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons PEMRA chairman, others f ..

13 minutes ago

Taliban Spokesman Dismisses Reports About Postpone ..

13 minutes ago

France Condemns Deadly Attack on UN Mission in CAR ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.