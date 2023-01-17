Turkish Ruling Party Says Rescheduling Elections Not Same as Holding Snap Elections

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Turkey possibly rescheduling the general elections from June 18 to an earlier date is not the same as holding snap elections, Omer Celik, spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), said on Tuesday.

Earlier in January, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the next general elections in the country, both presidential and parliamentary, could be rescheduled to an earlier date "in light of seasonal circumstances."

"We have said we could reschedule (the elections) a bit, but that does not mean holding early elections.

Currently, the dates are being examined, and we will announce them to the public when they are concrete," Celik was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet newspaper.

Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has entered an alliance with the ruling AKP, supporting Erdogan as a single candidate. Six opposition parties, in turn, have agreed to nominate a common candidate as well, but have not announced a name yet.