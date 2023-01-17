UrduPoint.com

Turkish Ruling Party Says Rescheduling Elections Not Same As Holding Snap Elections

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Turkish Ruling Party Says Rescheduling Elections Not Same as Holding Snap Elections

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Turkey possibly rescheduling the general elections from June 18 to an earlier date is not the same as holding snap elections, Omer Celik, spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), said on Tuesday.

Earlier in January, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the next general elections in the country, both presidential and parliamentary, could be rescheduled to an earlier date "in light of seasonal circumstances."

"We have said we could reschedule (the elections) a bit, but that does not mean holding early elections.

Currently, the dates are being examined, and we will announce them to the public when they are concrete," Celik was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet newspaper.

Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has entered an alliance with the ruling AKP, supporting Erdogan as a single candidate. Six opposition parties, in turn, have agreed to nominate a common candidate as well, but have not announced a name yet.

Related Topics

Turkey Same Alliance Tayyip Erdogan January June From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooper ..

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooperation and investment opportuni ..

2 minutes ago
 PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling con ..

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

56 minutes ago
 ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

1 hour ago
 UAE and Korea have well-established strategic rela ..

UAE and Korea have well-established strategic relations: Nahyan bin Mubarak

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Law to establish Nati ..

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish National Media Office

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepa ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepal over victims of plane crash

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.