Turkish Ruling Party Sees June 18 As Deadline For General Election - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Turkish Ruling Party Sees June 18 as Deadline for General Election - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deems June 18 as the last date when the general election could be held, as the country is still wrestling with the aftermath of devastating earthquakes, media reported on Wednesday.

The Turkish general election are currently scheduled for May 14. However, following the February 6 earthquakes, media reported the ruling party had been discussing June 18 as a possible alternative date, but the idea had been rejected by its leader, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Duvar newspaper reported, citing a party source, that though the AKP believed there were no obstacles to holding the elections on May 14 since the work in the quake-hit regions would be completed before this date, June 18 could still become an option in the event of a tight Calendar. At the same time, the source reportedly said it was legally impossible to hold the elections after this date.

One of AKP members told the newspaper that "the mitigation of the earthquakes' consequences will be added to the responsibilities of the strategy team for the upcoming elections.

" Meanwhile, another party member said in an interview with Duvar that the authorities must first restore the disaster area, since otherwise it would be impossible to hold a regular election campaign.

In late January, Erdogan said that the general election in the country was scheduled for May 14, a month earlier than originally planned. However, the parliament needs to approve the new date, although Erdogan has the power to dissolve it and announce early elections that must take place 60 days after the parliament's dissolution.

Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party has joined the ruling AKP in declaring Erdogan as their single candidate. Six opposition parties have also agreed to nominate a common candidate but have not yet announced a name.

All the developments took place before February 6, when parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey has so far exceeded 42,000.

