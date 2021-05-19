UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Turkish Ruling Party Slams US State Department's Anti-Semitism Accusation Against Erdogan

Ankara condemns the US Department of State's anti-Semitism accusation against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, spokesman of Turkey's ruling AK Party, Omer Celik, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Ankara condemns the US Department of State's anti-Semitism accusation against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, spokesman of Turkey's ruling AK Party, Omer Celik, said on Wednesday.

Erdogan said on Monday that Israel is a terrorist state and terrorism is in its nature.

Spokesman for the US Department of State Ned price on Tuesday accused Erdogan of anti-Semitism due to Erdogan's recent remarks on Israel. He urged Erdogan to refrain from incendiary remarks.

"We strongly condemn the US Department of State's targeting our President. It is an illogical and untrue approach to accuse our president of anti-Semitism. This is a lie said about our President," Celik said on Twitter.

Celik also said that the Turkish president has given very strong messages against anti-Semitism and considers anti-Semitism and Islamophobia as one of the biggest hate crimes.

