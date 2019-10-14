Turkish, Russian Defense Ministers Discuss Operation Peace Spring in Phone Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Turkish Defense Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar said he discussed in phone talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Monday Operation Peace Spring carried out by the Turkish armed forces in northern Syria

"We actively discuss Operation Peace Spring with our partners. Today I had a conversation with my Russian colleague Sergei Shoigu. We exchanged views, discussed the steps that should be taken," Akar told reporters.