Turkish, Russian Defense Ministers Discuss Situation in Syria by Phone - Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the situation in Syria by phone, the Turkish Defense Minister said.

"Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu. The parties discussed the situation in Syria, as well as the problems of defense and security in the bilateral and regional aspects," the statement says.