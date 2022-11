Turkish, Russian Energy Ministries Working on Gas Hub, Most Likely in Trakya - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The location of the gas hub in Turkey, which was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will most likely be Trakya in the country's north-west, the Turkish Energy Ministry has begun work with the Russian side, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"According to preliminary estimates, Trakya is most likely the most convenient place. Now our Ministry of Energy is working with Russian partners," Erdogan said in an interview with A Haber broadcaster.