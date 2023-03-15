Turkish, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Grain Deal by Phone - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the grain deal by phone, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Today (March 15), Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. During the conversation, the Istanbul grain agreement and bilateral relations were discussed," the ministry said.