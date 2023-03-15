UrduPoint.com

Turkish, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Grain Deal By Phone - Ankara

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Turkish, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Grain Deal by Phone - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the grain deal by phone, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Today (March 15), Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. During the conversation, the Istanbul grain agreement and bilateral relations were discussed," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Istanbul March Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of North Macedoni ..

UAE President receives President of North Macedonia

23 minutes ago
 LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to ar ..

LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan

34 minutes ago
 Experts explore intersection between reality and M ..

Experts explore intersection between reality and Metaverse via robotics

1 hour ago
 SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps towa ..

SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps toward establishing sustainable ci ..

2 hours ago
 NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National H ..

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions meeti ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across ..

Vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.