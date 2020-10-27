Turkish, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karabakh, Libya, Syria - Source in Ankara

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed by phone the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as in Syria and Libya, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told reporters on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed by phone the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as in Syria and Libya, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

"Our minister held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. The parties discussed the development of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as in Syria and Libya," the source said.