Turkish, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation Around Grain Deal - Ankara

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest situation around the grain deal with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Today (July 18) Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

During the conversation they discussed the latest developments within the framework of the Istanbul grain deal," the statement said.

