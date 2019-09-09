UrduPoint.com
Turkish, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation In Syria's Idlib In Phone Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

Turkish, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Syria's Idlib in Phone Talks

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed in phone talks on Monday the situation in Syria's Idlib province and the formation of the Syrian constitutional committee, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Our minister had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. They discussed the situation in Syria, in particular in Idlib, the Astana process and the formation of the constitutional committee," the source said.

