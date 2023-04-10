Close
Turkish, Russian, Iranian, Syrian Top Diplomats To Meet In Early May In Moscow - Cavusoglu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 07:49 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Moscow will host a meeting of foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syria in early May, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

"A meeting of four foreign ministers is planned, we discussed it with (Russian Foreign Minister Sergey) Lavrov during his visit. We think that such a meeting will take place in early May, I believe that in Moscow. We received such information from the Russian side," Cavusoglu told the A Haber broadcaster, adding that this meeting will focus on reviving the political settlement of the Syrian crisis.

The Turkish minister added that the so-called road map on Syria requires holding a meeting between leaders of the four countries.

"You know, the road map for Syria suggests this meeting of leaders. The heads of defense ministries, intelligence agencies and foreign ministries were supposed to meet in stages. The meeting of the foreign ministers, in turn, implies the preparation of this meeting (between the presidents)," Cavusoglu added.

