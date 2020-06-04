UrduPoint.com
Turkish, Russian Military Conduct 15th Joint Patrol In Idlib, Syria

Turkish, Russian military conduct 15th joint patrol in Idlib, Syria

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Turkish and Russian troops held their 15th joint patrol along a key highway in northwestern Idlib province of Syria, the Turkish defense ministry said on Thursday.

"Within the framework of TUR-RF Agreement/Protocol, the 15th TUR-RF Combined Land Patrol on M-4 Highway in Idlib was conducted with the participation of land and air elements," the ministry said on Twitter.

The first joint Russian-Turkish patrol of the M4 highway in the Idlib de-escalation zone took place on March 15 in a bid to uphold a cease-fire agreement in the region.

On March 5, Turkey and Russia sealed a deal to maintain a temporary cease-fire for "all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area" and envisaged the establishment of a security corridor six km to the north and six km to the south of the M4 highway, after nearly 60 Turkish soldiers were killed in escalated tensions between the Syrian government and Turkish troops in the region.

The key M4 highway, located about 30 km away from the southern border of Turkey, links Aleppo to Latakia in Syria.

