Turkish, Russian Military Delegations To Hold Talks On M4 Highway Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:43 PM

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkish and Russian military delegations will hold talks in Turkey's capital Ankara on Tuesday to discuss the functioning of a security corridor around key M4 highway in Idlib province of northwestern Syria.

The meeting will start on Tuesday in Ankara and be held with the Russian Military Committee within the framework of the agreement reached in Moscow on March 5, 2020, Turkey's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Turkey and Russia agreed on a new cease-fire for Idlib after tensions escalated between the Turkish army and the Syrian government and its allies.

The cease-fire, which has taken into effect on March 6, aims to end all military activities in Idlib with the establishment of a security corridor 6 km to the north and south of the M4 highway.

Joint Turkish-Russian patrols will also begin on March 15 along the M4 highway from the settlement of Trumba, 2 km to the west of Saraqib, to the settlement of Ain al-Havr, according to the agreement.

The permanent truce eased the tension in the region after at least 59 Turkish soldiers were killed in conflicts, according to the Defense Ministry.

Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield on Feb. 27 after the deaths of 34 Turkish soldiers in a Syrian government airstrike in Idlib province.

The Turkish troops were deployed in Idlib under Sochi deal brokered by Ankara and Moscow in 2018 aiming at a cease-fire in the last rebel stronghold.

