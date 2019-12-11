UrduPoint.com
Turkish, Russian Presidents Discussed Syria In Phone Talks - Erdogan's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in phone talks on Wednesday the situation in Syria, the Turkish leader's administration reported.

"Our president held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They discussed primarily Syria, as well as bilateral relations and regional problems," Erdogan's office said in a statement.

