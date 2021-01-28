Turkish Sailors Kidnapped Off West African Coast 'in Good Health' - Ship Operator

(@FahadShabbir)

Seamen kidnapped during a pirate attack on a Turkish-operated cargo ship off the West African coast appear to be in good health, the operating company was quoted as saying Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Seamen kidnapped during a pirate attack on a Turkish-operated cargo ship off the West African coast appear to be in good health, the operating company was quoted as saying Thursday.

The Liberian-flagged MV Mozart was sailing from Nigeria to South Africa when it came under attack in the Gulf of Guinea on Saturday. Fifteen men were abducted and one killed in a standoff. Three others were left adrift and eventually made it to Gabon.

"Boden Shipping communicated with the crew members of the container ship Mozart.

.. It learned that all 15 crew members were in good health, unharmed and together," the company was quoted as saying in a statement by the Turkish state news agency Anadolu.

This is the first time in five days that the pirates have made a contact, apparently seeking ransom for the sailors. Boden Shipping said it would not make any further statements in order to protect the safety and health of the crew and their families.