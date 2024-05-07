ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Technology developed by Turkish researchers that quickly detects the environmental and health threat posed by microplastic particles has now earned international recognition.

Data on the work by Selim Hanay, a faculty member at the Mechanical Engineering Department at Bilkent University in the Turkish capital Ankara, and his colleagues was published in the international scientific journal Advanced Materials.

Hanay's new technology was also supported by the European Research Council (ERC) start-up and ERC Proof of Concept programs, prestigious European Union funding programs.

Speaking to Anadolu, Hanay said scientists believe an amount of microplastics equivalent to a credit card enters the average human body once a week through food, liquids, or the air.

Microplastics and nanoplastics smaller than 5 millimeters cannot be excreted from the body as they are not biodegradable, he said.

“Especially plastic particles below 100 nanometers can both enter human cells and accumulate in the brain by crossing the blood-brain barrier. This situation threatens human health,” he said, stressing that current techniques are not yet at a level that can spot nanoplastics.

He underscored that these ultra-tiny particles accumulate in key tissues in the body and can adversely impact health.

Emphasizing that the detection of microplastics below 20 micrometers, which is the size of a human cell, is difficult for existing technologies, Hanay said that analyses by these devices are both protracted and expensive.

“With such devices, it takes at least 10 minutes to analyze a single microplastic particle. But thousands of particles need to be analyzed continuously to measure this threat,” he explained.

"Today, these analyses are slow and expensive, as they require trained staff with PhDs. For instance, if we want to contract a company to do a microplastic analysis in Europe, they can't give us the results before six weeks.”

Hanay said that there is a need for fast, cheap techniques to monitor microplastics, especially in drinking water, and that the system they newly developed meets this need.

Noting that they developed the first device that can analyze using an electronic method, he said they were first able to classify microplastics of 20 micrometers and below.

“The sensors we’ve developed for the device can classify micro-sized plastics, glass materials, and particles containing additives called titanium dioxide. These sensors use very small liquid channels called microfluidic channels.

"As the particles flow through this channel, they make two electronic measurements one after the other. When we combine these two electronic measurements, we get the electronic properties of these particles. This system can perform a faster and more practical classification compared to slower and more expensive spectroscopic methods,” he said.