Turkish Security Council Tells Finland, Sweden To Address Ankara's Concerns

Published May 27, 2022 | 01:40 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Turkey's National Security Council said on Thursday that aspiring NATO members Finland and Sweden should not ignore Ankara's concerns over what it sees as sympathy for Kurdish insurgents.

The council issued a declaration after an hours-long meeting that noted Turkey's record of "always having followed the spirit and the law of the alliance" and said it expected the same from its allies.

"Turkey urges countries that break international law by supporting and harboring terrorists... to put an end to this behavior and take Turkey's security concerns into account," it continued.

Finland and Sweden submitted their membership bids to NATO last week but Turkey blocked them, claiming the two Nordic nations were supporting the Kurdistan Workers' Party, labeled as terrorists by both Ankara and the West.

