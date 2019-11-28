UrduPoint.com
Turkish Security Forces Arrest 9 Daesh/ISIS Suspects

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:18 PM

Police in the Turkish capital Ankara arrested nine foreign nationals for their suspected links to Daesh/ISIS terror group, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency on Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Police in the Turkish capital Ankara arrested nine foreign nationals for their suspected links to Daesh/ISIS terror group, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

The suspects, who were rounded up in simultaneous operations in Ankara, were also thought to have connections with terrorists in conflict zones, the source added.

The operations were conducted following the arrest warrants which were issued for 10 suspects by Ankara prosecutor's office.

Since recognizing Daesh as a terror group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 Daesh terrorists and arresting 5,500.

