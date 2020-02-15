UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Security Forces Arrest At Least 47 People Over Suspected Links To PKK - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 03:10 AM

Turkish Security Forces Arrest at Least 47 People Over Suspected Links to PKK - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Turkish security forces conducted anti-terror operations in the eastern province of Van, arresting 47 people over alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, banned in Turkey), Turkish media reported.

According to the Anadolu news agency, police raided on Friday 55 houses in the Van province.

During the operation, security forces seized documents and digital materials, related to terrorist activities.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Police Turkey Van Ankara Media Government Agreement

Recent Stories

US Senator Graham Suggests Replacing Iran Nuclear ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan, Turkey vow to transform bilateral ties i ..

3 hours ago

Countries Affected by CIA Spyware Scandal Should S ..

3 hours ago

WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak ..

3 hours ago

World champion Hamilton says Verstappen comments ' ..

3 hours ago

US, Ukrainian Security Officials Discuss Boosting ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.