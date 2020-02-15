Turkish Security Forces Arrest at Least 47 People Over Suspected Links to PKK - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Turkish security forces conducted anti-terror operations in the eastern province of Van, arresting 47 people over alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, banned in Turkey), Turkish media reported.

According to the Anadolu news agency, police raided on Friday 55 houses in the Van province.

During the operation, security forces seized documents and digital materials, related to terrorist activities.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.