Turkish Security Forces Arrest Senior Operative of IS Terror Group in Syria - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) Turkish security forces have arrested a senior operative of Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) during an operation in northern Syria, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Sunday, citing the interior ministry.

The operation took place in the Syrian cities of Al Bab and Jarabulus on Saturday, the news agency said. Turkish forces managed to arrest 13 members of Islamic State, including the senior operative, and five Kurdish militants of the People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), groups outlawed in Turkey as terrorist.

Turkish forces seized Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, 253 cartridges, and 10 kilograms (22 Pounds) hand-made explosives during searches at the suspects' addresses, the report said.

Ankara has been in armed confrontation with Islamic State and PKK/YPG for years, regularly carrying out counterterrorist operations inside Turkey and in neighboring countries, Syria and Iraq.