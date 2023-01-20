Turkish Security Forces Detain 10 IS, Al-Qaeda Fighters in Istanbul - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Turkish security forces have conducted an operation in Istanbul to detain 10 foreign fighters of the Islamic State (IS) and al-Qaeda terrorist groups (both banned in Russia), Turkish newspaper Sabah reported Friday.

An investigation by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has identified individuals linked to IS, al-Qaeda and fighters in conflict zones, the report read.

In light of information about a possible threat to the country from these individuals, security forces carried out the operation, during which they detained 10 foreign nationals from the aforementioned groups, according to the report.