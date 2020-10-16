Turkish Security Forces Detain Jihadist Wanted by France With Red Notice - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Turkish police have detained a member of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), Soumaya Raissi, wanted by Paris with a red notice, in southern Turkey, media reported on Friday.

According to the Turkish Hurriyet daily newspaper, the 30-year-old Tunisian terrorist was caught by law enforcement officers with a fake Syrian identity card in the Turkish southern city of Adana.

Marked by a red notice, Raissi was described by the French authorities as "dangerous" and an "activist," the media outlet said.

The woman was taken to the local police unit, it added.

The IS, also known as Daesh, became globally known in 2014, when it declared itself a worldwide caliphate and began military operations in western and northern areas of Iraq, as well as in Syria, gaining control over the area from western Iraq to eastern Syria by 2015.