Turkish Security Forces Detain Senior IS Militant in Istanbul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Turkey's security forces arrested a high-ranking militant of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) during an operation in Istanbul, the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The suspect, codenamed Abu Huzeyfe, served as a so-called judge of the terrorist group in Syria's regions of Tal Abyad, Manbij and Raqqa from 2014-2018, according to the sources.

The militant was brought before a court, which ordered to put him into custody, the report said.

The IS became globally known in 2014, when it declared itself a worldwide caliphate and conducted terrorist attacks in Iraq, Syria, as well as Turkey, forcing Ankara to launch counterterrorist operations at home and abroad against the terrorist group.