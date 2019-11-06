Turkish Security Forces Detain Wife of Killed IS Leader Baghdadi - Erdogan

Turkish security forces have detained in Syria the wife of the killed leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), Abu Bakr Baghdadi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Turkish security forces have detained in Syria the wife of the killed leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), Abu Bakr Baghdadi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish presidential administration's communications director, confirmed on Tuesday media reports about the detention of Baghdadi's sister Rasmiya Awad.

"Baghdadi has committed suicide in a tunnel. We have caught his wife in Syria, but we have made no noise of it.

I'm now announcing this for the first time. We have also caught his sister and her husband," Erdogan said in an address in Ankara.

US President Donald Trump said on October 27 that Baghdadi had been killed in a US operation in Syria's Idlib. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said that Russia did not have reliable information that the US military had carried out an operation to "eliminate" Baghdadi. At the same time, the IS reportedly confirmed the death of its leader.