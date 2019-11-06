UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Security Forces Detain Wife Of Killed IS Leader Baghdadi - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:35 PM

Turkish Security Forces Detain Wife of Killed IS Leader Baghdadi - Erdogan

Turkish security forces have detained in Syria the wife of the killed leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), Abu Bakr Baghdadi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Turkish security forces have detained in Syria the wife of the killed leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), Abu Bakr Baghdadi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish presidential administration's communications director, confirmed on Tuesday media reports about the detention of Baghdadi's sister Rasmiya Awad.

"Baghdadi has committed suicide in a tunnel. We have caught his wife in Syria, but we have made no noise of it.

I'm now announcing this for the first time. We have also caught his sister and her husband," Erdogan said in an address in Ankara.

US President Donald Trump said on October 27 that Baghdadi had been killed in a US operation in Syria's Idlib. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said that Russia did not have reliable information that the US military had carried out an operation to "eliminate" Baghdadi. At the same time, the IS reportedly confirmed the death of its leader.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Trump Suicide Wife Idlib Same Ankara Tayyip Erdogan October Media

Recent Stories

UVAS holds International Conference on ‘Food Saf ..

2 minutes ago

Israel release two Jordanian nationals

5 seconds ago

Dubai Sports Council’s Board thanks country’s ..

6 minutes ago

Over 200awarded UG/PG degrees at NUST combined con ..

9 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief wants some "assurance" before ending s ..

9 minutes ago

PM saves country from bankruptcy, raise Kashmir ca ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.