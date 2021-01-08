UrduPoint.com
Turkish Security Forces Nab 6 FETO Terror Suspects

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 04:24 PM

Turkish security forces arrested at least six suspects over their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, authorities said on Friday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Turkish security forces arrested at least six suspects over their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, authorities said on Friday.

In a statement, the National Defense Ministry said border forces arrested six FETO suspects in the northwestern Edirne province while they were trying to flee to Greece. The suspects were turned over to the local gendarmerie teams for legal procedure.

Among the suspects were an expelled sergeant, a former judge and an ex-police officer who face probe over their alleged FETO ties, the ministry added.

The FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Since the coup attempt, tens of thousands of FETO suspects have been arrested, including many in the armed forces, police, judicial system, and education sector.

