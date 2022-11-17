UrduPoint.com

Turkish Security Forces Neutralize 2 PKK Terrorists

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Security forces in eastern Turkiye have neutralized two PKK terrorists, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Security forces in eastern Turkiye have neutralized two PKK terrorists, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Thursday.

Clashes that broke out in a pinpoint gendarmerie operation led to the death of one of the two terrorists who had entered Turkiye from Iran, while the other was captured alive, the ministry said in a statement.

The terrorists were on their way to the province of Tunceli, as directed by the terror group, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said separately on Twitter.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

