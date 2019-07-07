UrduPoint.com
Turkish Security Forces Neutralize At Least 3 PKK Militants In Country's South - Reports

Turkish Security Forces Neutralize at Least 3 PKK Militants in Country's South - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Turkish security forces have killed, captured or forced to surrender at least three militants linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) during an operation carried out in the southern Turkish province of Hatay, local media reported, citing the country's Interior Ministry.

The operation was carried out in the mountains by gendarmerie with air support, the Anadolu Agency reported late on Saturday.

According to the outlet, the militants' weapons depots and shelters had been destroyed as a result of airstrikes.

The PKK is officially listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. Ankara has been fighting the group, which demanded to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s.

