Turkish Security Forces Neutralize Wanted Member Of Kurdistan Workers' Party - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:26 PM

Turkish Security Forces Neutralize Wanted Member of Kurdistan Workers' Party - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) A wanted member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned in Turkey, was killed, captured or forced to surrender by the Turkish security forces, local media reported on Thursday, citing the Interior Ministry.

The PKK member, Celal Gok, also known as Agit Soro, was one of the five militants, neutralized by the Turkish forces in the Lice district of the Diyarbakir province, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The Turkish Interior Ministry promised to pay 300,000 liras (about $53,000) for information about Gok.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK since the early 1980s. The group, which seeks to establish Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, is officially listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara. The PKK and Ankara agreed on a ceasefire in 2013, but after several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants, it collapsed just two years later.

Turkish security forces carry out regular anti-PKK raids across the country. In late May, Ankara also launched Operation Claw, targeting PKK militants in northern Iraq.

