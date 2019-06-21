UrduPoint.com
Turkish Security Neutralizes Six Terrorists

Fri 21st June 2019

Security forces neutralized six PKK terrorists as part of domestic security operations in eastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said Friday

The airstrikes of the gendarmerie in the Siirt province targeted terrorists in the Pervari town, the ministry said in a statement. The counter-terrorism operation in the region is ongoing.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

