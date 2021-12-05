Turkish Security Services Thwart Bomb Attack Against Erdogan Rally - Ruling Party

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) The Turkish security services have discovered and neutralized an explosive device that was supposed to go off in the southeastern city of Siirt, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan participated in a rally earlier in the day, Hamza Dag, the deputy head of the ruling Justice and Development Party, said on Saturday.

"An explosive device was planted under a car of a policeman who works in Mardin, there was a plan to set it off once he arrived in Siirt ... They wanted to sabotage the rally," Dag told CNN Turk.

The device was found during a police search and was destroyed by the bomb squad. The police are looking for suspects.