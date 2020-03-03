ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) One Turkish soldier was killed and another one wounded in artillery shelling by the Syrian army in Idlib, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"As a result of the shelling on March 2 by the forces of the [Syrian] regime, one of our comrade-in-arms was killed and [another] one wounded. The targets [of the Syrian army] found in the area were immediately subjected to intensive shelling with our fire support means and destroyed," it said.

The situation in Syria's Idlib escalated after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia) terrorists launched a large-scale attack on the Syrian government troops' positions on February 27. The Syrian army returned fire. The Russian Defense Ministry said Turkish soldiers, who should not have been there, had come under fire too.

As a result, 34 Turkish servicemen were killed and more than 30 other people were injured. Immediately after receiving information about the injured Turkish soldiers, the Russian side took measures for a complete ceasefire by the Syrian troops, and a safe evacuation of the dead and wounded to Turkey was ensured. The Russian Defense Ministry said Russian combat jets had not been used in that area.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Turkey had been unable to fulfill several key commitments to solve the problems around Idlib. In particular, Ankara did not separate the armed opposition, ready for dialogue with the government in the framework of the political process, from terrorists. Turkey said it had fulfilled its obligations on Idlib.